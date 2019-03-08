South Shields offer season ticket price freeze to reward fans’ loyalty

South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson has revealed the club is repaying fans for their loyalty with a season ticket price-freeze – if they take adavnatge of an early-bird offer.

The Mariners are in the middle of another dramatic end to the campaign, as they look to secure a fourth successive promotion.

Thompson, who has masterminded the club’s rise from Northern league Division Two to the verge of the Conference North, says the role supporters have played should not be taken for granted as they continue their push to try and reach the Football League.

He said: “Our supporters have once again given us tremendous backing this season and we have been looking at ways to reward them for their loyalty.

“Hopefully, giving them the opportunity to secure their ticket for next season now – effectively offering them a price-freeze regardless of the league we are playing in – does that.

“We have regularly been the top-supported club at our level in the country this season and there is little doubt that the backing we have been given has contributed to our fantastic home record.

“Next season will be another tough and vital one – whichever league we are in – so we are going to need that support to continue as we step up our efforts to one day reach the Football League.

The club is rewarding the loyalty shown by supporters by giving them the opportunity to sign up for a 2019-20 season ticket at an early bird price.

Fans will be given the opportunity to pay for their 2019-20 season tickets with a one-off payment or through monthly installments but must sign up before Wednesday, May 1 to get the early bird offer.

The club will be reviewing its pricing structure at the end of this season, with factors including the league we will be playing in next season set to be taken into account.

Standard season tickets are on general sale now, with season tickets with a seat and tickets with balcony access to go on general sale on Friday, March 15.

Existing balcony and seated season ticket holders have until March 15 to secure their place for next season before those tickets go on general sale.

Thompson added: “We would hugely appreciate it if supporters committed to 2019-20 as soon as possible to once again demonstrate why we have one of the best fanbases in non-league football.

“We have also listened to feedback from supporters who would prefer to pay in monthly installments, and we hope the introduction of a standing order scheme will give more people the opportunity to become season ticket holders.

“Once again, we thank all supporters for their magnificent backing, which we truly appreciate.”

Season ticket prices start at £170 for adults, £135 for concessions/students and £35 for under-16s. Further details of the pricing structure and payment options are available on the club’s website.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, the Mariners travel to Mickleover Sports tomorrow hoping to get their promotion bid back on track after drawing 1-1 with Buxton last weekend.

Shields are third in the Evo-Stik Premier table and may have to settle for a play-off place this season after dropping a number of points in recent weeks.

They trail league leaders Warrington Town by eight points but have a game in hand.

Shields are without Anthony Callaghan, Gary Brown, Carl Finnigan and Barrie Smith. Kick-off is at 3pm.