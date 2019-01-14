South Shields ready for huge title clash with Farsley Celtic after seeing off Basford United

South Shields enjoyed another tremendous day as they set up a mouth-watering top of the table clash with Farsley Celtic by cruising to a 3-0 win at Basford United.

Shields moved level on points with Farsley at the top as they made it 10 league victories from their last 12 games with goals from David Foley, Dillon Morse and Gavin Cogdon.

The result saw the Mariners leapfrog Nantwich Town and Warrington Town and take a joint lead at the top with Farsley, who they have an identical goal difference to.

Shields went into the match expecting a response from Basford, who suffered a shock 8-3 home defeat against Hyde United in their previous game.

The Nottingham-based club had won 10 of their 12 home games before that thrashing and are the league’s top scorers, so the Mariners were well aware of the threat they posed.

A workmanlike display ensured Lee Picton and Graham Fenton’s side were able to negotiate the challenge with relative comfort, despite a resilient performance from Basford.

Picton and Fenton demanded a fast start from Shields and the players responded to that well, opening the scoring after just 70 seconds.

Basford goalkeeper Saul Deeney’s pass was intercepted by Craig Baxter on the right of the box and he squared the ball for Foley, who slotted into the bottom corner to send the Mariners on their way.

The home side’s biggest threat appeared to be from crosses and set-pieces, but they were unable to seriously test Liam Connell in the Shields goal.

It was the Mariners who were in control and after a good period of possession, they extended their lead before the half-hour mark.

A free-kick from deep on the left by Josh Gillies was miscued by defender Stef Galinski and Deeney parried the ball to the feet of Morse, who tapped home for his sixth goal of the season.

Gary Brown turned in another impressive performance at right-back and he looked like making it three when he took advantage of some space on the flank to drive into the box before his shot flashed wide.

Nathan Lowe also saw an effort fly past the post on the stroke of half-time as Shields took what felt like a comfortable advantage into the interval.

One area of concern at the break for the Mariners would have been the number of free-kicks given away in dangerous areas, but they defended the set-pieces stoically and protected Connell’s goal well.

Basford were mainly restricted to half chances before and after half-time, with Shields enjoying their best spell just before the hour mark as they looked to make the points safe.

Foley went close to adding his second of the afternoon when he got on the end of a through ball by Lowe before drilling wide, while a similar move saw Lowe find the in-form Lee Mason, who thrashed an effort which was deflected over.

Morse thought he had made it three when he found the net after Deeney spilled a corner, but his celebrations were cut short when the referee blew for a foul.

Blair Adams was the next to go close as he got in behind before being impressively denied by Deeney, who also saved from Baxter as Shields cranked up the pressure.

Basford’s only spell in the ascendancy came in the final 10 minutes but they came up against a defence determined not to be breached.

Brown saved two goals – one with a superb tackle, the other with a brave block – while Morse was also on hand to make a crucial block.

As the game ticked towards its conclusion Shields substitute Cogdon stretched a tired defence as he raced onto a ball over the top two minutes into stoppage time before firing low into the net to complete a fine afternoon’s work for the Mariners.

Now it’s all eyes on the huge clash with Farsley Celtic next Saturday.

SOUTH SHIELDS: Connell, Brown, Adams, Shaw (c), Morse, Turnbull, Baxter, Lowe, Mason (Cogdon 69), Gillies (Briggs 77), Foley (Harmison 85). Subs not used: Lough, Mouanda.

Goals: Foley (2), Morse (28), Cogdon (90+2).

Attendance: 401.