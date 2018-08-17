South Shields snap up ex-Rangers midfielder

South Shields have made their second signing of the day by completing the capture of Ursene Mouanda.

The 20-year-old midfielder has joined the club after the Mariners received international clearance ahead of tomorrow's league opener.

Mouanda has worked with Shields management duo Lee Picton and Graham Fenton in the past, having been guided by the duo during his time at Monkseaton Football Academy.

His exploits there earned him a move to Scottish giants Rangers, and he spent last season at another Scottish Premiership side, Kilmarnock.

Mouanda has played for Shields in four friendlies over recent weeks, and the club finally received international clearance for the Ivorian today, meaning he goes into the squad for tomorrow's Evo-Stik Premier Division match against Witton Albion.

Fenton said: "We're delighted to have secured Ursene on a long-term contract.

"He is someone Lee and I have worked closely with in the past at Monkseaton, and we've followed his career in Scotland at Rangers and Kilmarnock.

"When Ursene became available, we had no doubt he was the right type of player and character to bring into the first-team squad.

"He gives us a lot of things, including fantastic athleticism and competitiveness.

"He's a real competitive midfield player who can fulfill that role extremely well for us.

"He has got a good understanding of the position he's in and is particularly good at regaining possession for the team."

Mouanda joins former Newcastle United goalkeeper Brandon Pearson, who completed his move to the Mariners earlier today.