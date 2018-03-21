Wearside League: 10-man Hebburn Town Reserves hold on to go top of the table

Hebburn Town Reserves climbed into top spot in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League thanks to last night’s 1-0 home victory over Richmond Town.

Hebburn began well in a feisty opening and went ahead when an error by the keeper allowed Joseph Houghton to coolly slot home from just outside the box.

Just before half-time though, the home side were reduced to 10 men, with Dylan Nesbitt shown a straight red card following a two-footed challenge.

In the second half, Richmond applied plenty of pressure, but Hebburn stood firm to see out the win, with goalkeeper James McGregor pulling off a brilliant save to deny the Dalesmen an equaliser.

Hebburn are now two points above Cleator Moor Celtic, though the Cumbrians have a game in hand.