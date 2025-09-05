Northern League: In-form Boldon buzzing ahead of Alnwick Town test

There is a busy weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Joint-manager Dan Crooks has called on Boldon CA to build on their midweek win at Prudhoe YC when they travel to Northern League Division Two rivals Alnwick Town this weekend.

A brace from former Newcastle Blue Star and Newcastle Benfield youngster Jakub Zych and a Ben Robertson goal helped Boldon to a 3-2 at Essity Park - although their hosts remained in the game thanks to a goal in each half from Brad Lowes. Boldon goalkeeper Ollie Walker produced an impressive display to keep Prudhoe at bay during the latter stages as he preserved three points that keeper Crooks and David Palmer’s side in the play-off places ahead of their trip to Northumberland.

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Crooks admitted there is a buzz amongst the Boldon squad as his side look to extend their impressive run of form to just one defeat in eight games at St James Park on Saturday afternoon.

He told The Gazette: “We had a great win against a tough Prudhoe side in midweek where we missed a few chances early doors and allowed them back into the game and they made it very difficult at the end for us. Ollie Walker made an absolutely outstanding save with a couple of minutes left which cements my thoughts that we have the best goalkeeper in this league in our team. He’s helped set us up for a tough trip to Alnwick on Saturday but the buzz is so high amongst the squad and we are ready to make the trek there and hopefully bring the points back.”

Crooks and Palmer have a strong squad available for the game.

Jarrow boss calls for improvement

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia wants his underperforming squad to use a ‘much improved’ second half performance against Durham United as a catalyst for a return to winning ways.

The Northern League newcomers appeared to be on their way to a midweek win at Perth Green after Charlie Bramwell and Phil Kay netted either side of the half-hour mark. However, Jarrow rallied and grabbed a lifeline when Kieren Beattie reduced the arrears just before half-time and they earned a share of the points thanks to a penalty from top goalscorer Lutfur Karim.

The result has left Jarrow sat in the bottom half of the Division Two table and they have collected just three wins from their opening 12 games of the season. However, Malia is confident he can ‘find the right answers’ as his side look to end a run of four games without a win when they head to Grangetown Boys Club on Saturday afternoon.

He told The Gazette: “We all know we need to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible. I feel for the lads at the minute, it's been a tough start for lots of reasons and as a management team and playing squad, we know that it is our job to find the right answers. Hopefully we can take the positives from coming back to two goals down to claim a point against Durham United on Wednesday after what was a much improved second half performance from the lads.”

Malia will go into battle without the suspended Aidan Mayer but Josh Willis is available for the final time before he starts a ban of his own following the red card he received in the draw with Durham United.