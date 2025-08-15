Northern League: Boldon CA set to face Division Two leaders Seaham Red Star

There is a busy fixture list in Northern League Division Two this weekend.

Dan Crooks has warned Boldon CA they will have to be at their best to continue a promising start to the season with a positive result at current Division Two leaders Seaham Red Star.

After suffering just one defeat in their opening five games of the season with last weekend’s reverse at Sunderland West End, the Villa outfit returned to winning ways in fine style with a 3-1 home win against Sunderland RCA in midweek. Stephen Wilkinson, Tom Hunter and Jakob Zych all found the net as Crooks and David Palmer’s side remained inside the top six ahead of their weekend trip to face the league leaders.

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

The size of the task facing them is all too evident with Red Star claiming 16 points from a possible 18 in the opening weeks of the season - but Crooks has insisted his side can travel to Seaham with confidence following their impressive midweek win.

He told The Gazette: “We head to Seaham looking to kick on from a good win against RCA on Tuesday night. Even with players missing, we’ve had other lads from the squad slotting in and taking their chance and it’s really good to see. Travelling to Seaham will be a big test, they’re unbeaten and top of the league but we know that on our day we can beat anyone in this league. We’ll have to be at our best, but we know we can go there and get a result.”

Jack Robertson will hope to continue his good form in front of goal for Boldon after netting five goals in their opening six games of the season.

Depleted Jarrow ready for Darlington challenge

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has admitted contending with a long list of unavailable players is hampering his efforts to cope with the demands of ‘a brutal fixture schedule’ during the first month of the Northern League season.

Wednesday night’s goalless home draw with Billingham Town was Jarrow’s sixth league fixture inside 17 days and that busy period has been even more challenging for Malia as his squad has been decimated by injuries, suspension and unavailability. However, there have been some positives ahead of Saturday’s visit to Darlington Town as the Perth Green outfit look to extend their unbeaten run to a fourth game and aim to preserve an impressive defensive record that has provided three consecutive clean sheets.

Malia insisted it was ‘not all doom and gloom’ during a challenging spell and revealed his confidence his players will ‘come good’ over the coming weeks and months.

He told The Gazette: “We have players missing with injuries and away on holiday and that has really made a big impact on us lately. We can still take some positives from the last three games though because we have kept three clean sheets and we unbeaten - so it's not all doom and gloom.

“We have new players and new ideas and they will take time to fully click. We just have to stick together and it will all come good. We have a tough trip to Darlington on Saturday so we will have to dig deep and and keep chipping away at the brutal fixture schedule.”

Luke Hudson remains unavailable but could return to contention for the midweek home game against Chester-le-Street Town.

FA Cup preliminary round fixtures

Bishop Auckland v Horden CW, Guisborough Town v Redcar Athletic, Newton Aycliffe v Newcastle Blue Star, West Auckland Town v Bridlington Town, Pontefract Collieries v Blyth Spartans, Heaton Stannington v Marske United, Northallerton Town v Kendal Town, Birtley Town v Shildon, Thornaby v Dunston UTS

Northern League fixtures

Northern League Division One fixtures: Newcastle Benfield v Crook Town, North Shields v West Allotment Celtic, Boro Rangers v Penrith, Whitley Bay v Carlisle City

Northern League Division Two fixtures: Billingham Town v Durham United, Chester-le-Street Town v AFC Newbiggin, Darlington Town v Jarrow, FC Hartlepool v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Grangetown Boys Club v Newcastle University, Park View v Sunderland West End, Prudhoe YC v Redcar Town, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Esh Winning, Seaham Red Star v Boldon CA, Sunderland RCA v Alnwick Town, Tow Law Town v Billingham Synthonia

