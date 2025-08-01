Northern League: Boldon CA ready for Tow Law test as Jarrow handed home challenge

Another busy weekend in the Northern League lies in wait.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks has described Saturday’s opponents Tow Law Town as ‘an unknown quantity’ following their relegation into the Northern League’s second tier.

The Lawyers saw their three-year spell in Division One come to an end last season after they ended the campaign at the foot of the step five division with just 26 points from their 42 league games. There has been something of a rebuild at Ironworks Road during the summer months and Crooks has insisted Saturday’s hosts will be ‘there or thereabouts’ in the battle for promotion into Division One during the new season.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: “Any away game in our league is tough, no matter where you are going. We always travel well, away matches suit us because we are good on the break and we can cope allowing the other side control the game and we play on the counter.

“But going to Tow Law, it’s an unknown quantity because there has been a lot of change. They are well supported financially, they have some strong players and they will have a decent side. I expect them to be challenging in and around the play-off places this season so we know it will be a tough test for us and we will need to be at our best to get a result.”

Boldon will be without summer signing Jakub Zych as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury suffered in pre-season and he is not expected to return to contention until next weekend’s visit to Sunderland West End.

Jarrow issued with home challenge

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has challenged his side to turn Perth Green into a fortress once again as they look to push for promotion this season.

Jarrow’s home became a venue to be feared for visiting sides last season as Malia’s men produced a stunning level of consistency on their home patch to aid their successful push for a play-off place in the Northern League’s top tier. The fixture list proved to be kind for Jarrow in the opening week of the season as they were handed three consecutive home fixtures to kickstart Malia’s second year in charge.

Although the former Prudhoe YC boss conceded the trio of opening games were a challenge, he does believe his side’s home form will be key to their success throughout the season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Perth Green meeting with Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Malia told The Gazette: “It’s great to have started with three at home but ahead of the season we said we knew they weren’t easy games because it was a case of facing two sides that were in the play-offs and Alnwick, who finished last season strongly.

“All three were always going to be tough but we want to make Perth Green a fortress and we made a big thing of that last year. We get great backing, they are like a twelfth man so we have always done well at home since we came into the club and we want that to continue this season because it can provide the foundation for a successful season.”

Malia is assessing a number of options across his squad as he looks to round off a hectic first week of the new season with a positive result.

Northern League Division Two fixtures

Sunderland West End player-manager Joe Walton (photo James Raine) | James Raine

Friday: Sunderland West End v Redcar Town Saturday: AFC Newbiggin v Billingham Synthonia, Billingham Town v Darlington Town, Durham United v Park View AFC, FC Hartlepool v Esh Winning, Grangetown Boys Club v Alnwick Town, Jarrow v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Newcastle University v Chester-le-Street Town, Seaham Red Star v Prudhoe YC, Sunderland RCA v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Tow Law Town v Boldon CA