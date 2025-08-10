There was disappointment for Jarrow and Boldon CA over the weekend.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia admitted his side had dropped two points in what described as a ‘very flat performance’ in Saturday’s home draw with Newcastle University.

The Perth Green outfit went into the game looking to build on their 7-0 midweek demolition of Billingham Synthonia as Azz Jackson, Ryan Hardie, Lutfer Karim and Noah Cunningham all found the net on Teesside. However, Jarrow’s shooting boots went missing in a frustrating afternoon against the Uni as the visitors kept Malia’s men at bay despite having James Edgley shown a questionable red card inside the opening ten minutes of the second half.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Both sides created half-chances throughout the second half but neither were able to find their way beyond the opposing goalkeeper as the deadlock remained in place when the full-time whistle was blown on a surprisingly low-key 90 minutes.

For Malia, the disappointment and frustration of not being able to make the most of a numerical advantage was all too clear to see as he assessed his side’s performance.

He told The Gazette: “That’s a case of two points dropped in my opinion and it was a very flat performance from us today if I am honest. I am disappointed with the overall performance especially when we found ourselves playing most of the second half against a side with ten men after the red card.”

Jarrow are back on home soil on Wednesday night when Billingham Town are the visitors to Perth Green before the focus turns towards next weekend’s trip to Darlington Town.

West End defeat frustrates Boldon boss

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Dan Crooks described Boldon CA’s visit to Sunderland West End as ‘a really frustrating afternoon’ as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the John Hogg Stadium.

The hosts were looking for their first competitive win under the management of former Hebburn Town winger Joe Walton and they put themselves on their way to achieving that feat as Zouhair Benali opened the scoring on the half-hour mark. Things went from bad to worse for Boldon when Tom Hunter doubled West End’s tally with 15 minutes remaining and that left the visitors with too much work to do in the closing stages.

Hopes of a surprise comeback were raised when Liam Heywood halved the deficit with five minutes remaining - but an equaliser remained out of reach as Crooks stressed a lack of a clinical edge had been a key factor in his side’s first defeat of the season.

He told The Gazette: “It has been a really frustrating afternoon for us and one that has really highlighted our inconsistencies from last year. There are positives and negatives when you look at the fact we created six or seven great chances but it’s not ideal when you only put one of them away. We have to say credit to West End because they battled hard throughout.”

Boldon are back on home soil on Tuesday night when they return to the Villa to face in-form Sunderland RCA before they head to current Division Two leaders Seaham Red Star on Saturday.

