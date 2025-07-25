Northern League: Jarrow and Boldon CA ready for new season

The new Ebac Northern League season will get underway this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennie Malia believes Jarrow have moved on from their play-off heartache and are now fully focused on the new Northern League season.

The Perth Green outfit came within touching distance of a historic promotion into step five as they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat against Thornaby in last season’s Division Two play-off final. Far from dwelling on the past, Malia and his coaching staff have been hard at work preparing their squad for the new season and that will get underway with a home clash against Alnwick Town on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

The Jarrow boss admitted the play-off final loss had made an impact in the aftermath of the loss - but stressed everyone at the club is focusing on the challenges that now lie ahead.

He told The Gazette: “What happened in the play-off final hurt for a couple of weeks after the game because we were so close and the fact it was on penalties too. But then you just have to dust yourself down and move on because if you don’t you stay in the same position at best and you can’t take those negatives into the new season.

“I think a few people have made comments about us being there or thereabouts, they are taking notice of us and it’s credit to us as management and the players we have that we are being spoken of that way. We may have a promotion contender tag and some think that brings pressure - but we put pressure on ourselves and we are just focusing on what we can do.”

The likes of Jordan Stephenson, Simon Farrier and Max Nelson could all be available after joining the club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldon boss wants to build on momentum

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks is hoping a number of eye-catching summer signings can help his side build on the momentum gained during the second half of last season.

After taking charge at The Villa during the opening months of the campaign, Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer helped guide Boldon away from the relegation zone in Northern League Division Two and they ended the season 14 points clear of the bottom three.

With the likes of experienced striker Liam McBryde and Jack Robertson added to their ranks, Crooks is confident is side can improve this season as both players look set to feature in Saturday’s visit to Northern League newcomers Durham United.

He told The Gazette: “The lads we have brought in should help us moving forwards and we have tried to build depth and quality. It’s really competitive bringing players in because everybody in the division is in the same market, looking for the same players, looking to do similar things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are happy with the lads we have brought in and we are hopeful they can make the impact we think they can to help us improve during the new season. We wanted some forward players because we were pretty solid last season but going forward we sometimes struggled to break teams down so we felt this new signings were required.”

One of Boldon’s new additions will miss the start of the season as former Newcastle Blue Star and Newcastle Benfield forward Jake Zych has suffered an injury in pre-season.

Your next football read: Premier League make crucial Newcastle United v Arsenal decision after missing key deadline