Northern League: Malia admits Jarrow finding life hard after Darlo defeat

There was another hectic weekend in Northern League Division Two as Jarrow and Boldon CA returned to action.

Kennie Malia admitted Jarrow are experiencing some tough times after their early season struggled continued with a defeat at Darlington Town.

Malia’s men made the worst possible start at Eastbourne Sports Complex as a stunning effort from Ciaran Dixon put their hosts in front with less than a minute on the clock. The forward wasted little time in doubling his tally and his side’s lead as he found the net on eight minutes as the game continued to get away from Jarrow at an early stage.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Things went from bad to worse for Malia’s side when they were reduced to ten men ten minutes into the second half as Harry Sawyer was shown a straight red card for bringing down Reece Brown after the forward had broken in behind the Jarrow defence.

Only a number of saves from Jak Wells prevented the hosts from roaring further out of sight - but the damage had already been done as the full-time whistle confirmed Jarrow run without a win was extended to a third game. Speaking after the defeat, Malia assessed the challenges his side are facing during a tricky run and described their poor start as ‘very disappointing’.

He told The Gazette: “It is a really tough time at the club at the minute and I know lots of clubs will be the same but injuries and lads missing for what ever reason have killed us massively. Going down two goals after only five minutes is never good and very disappointing for our standards. Then we lose a man to a red card so the mountain just got bigger and bigger. It was just a very poor day overall.”

Jarrow return to action on Wednesday night when they host Chester-le-Street Town before they travel to Ironworks Road to face Tow Law Town on Saturday afternoon.

Boldon boss looks forward after Red Star draw

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Boldon CA joint manager Dan Crooks has called on his players to focus on another tough week after they battled to a point at Northern League Division Two leaders Seaham Red Star.

The hosts went into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run to a seventh game as they look to bounce back from relegation into step six at the first attempt. However, it was Boldon, who have lost just one of their league games so far, that grabbed the first goal as Liam Heywood opened the scoring on the half-hour.

Ryan Appleby got Red Star back on level-terms by the time the half-time whistle had been blown but Heywood restored Boldon’s advantage ten minutes after the restart. However, the points were shared as Red Star defender Mason Burton grabbed an equaliser six minutes from time to ensure his side’s seasonal record remained unblemished.

Boldon now return to home soil for a double header with Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Billingham Synthonia over the coming days - and Crooks has already turned his attention towards two tough tests.

He told The Gazette: “It was a solid point ultimately. Both sides probably think they could’ve won it but I think it’s a fair result. The sin-bin came after the referee failed to send their player off for bringing our striker through as last man and that’s very frustrating but it definitely shifted the momentum in Seaham’s favour. It was just one of them I guess but we’ll take the point and move onto another two tough games this week.”

