Northern League: Malia challenges Jarrow ahead of Tow Law Town visit

Jarrow and Boldon CA are both in action in Northern League Division Two on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennie Malia has challenged his Jarrow players to build on their much needed win against Chester-le-Street Town when they travel to Northern League Division Two rivals Tow Law Town on Saturday afternoon.

After going without a win in three games and failing to score a single goal in the process, Malia’s men made a return to winning ways when a goal in each half from Lutfur Karim helped his side a 2-0 home victory against the Cestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

The win on home soil set Jarrow up for a challenging week as Saturday’s visit to Tow Law is quickly followed by Tuesday’s trip to Northern League newcomers AFC Newbiggin - but the former Prudhoe YC is solely focusing on the weekend assignment at Ironworks Road, where a win could lift his side into the play-off places if results elsewhere go their way.

He told The Gazette: “I felt tonight’s win was a win we really needed so hopefully we can kick on now and start picking up more wins. I’ve never played a game at Tow Law Town so I am looking forward to playing at a new ground and it will be a challenge for us but we have a few players back in contention and they have been a big miss throughout what has been a busy period in the season.”

One player that will be missing for Jarrow is Harry Sawyer as he serves a one-match ban for the red card he received in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Darlington Town.

Boldon boss unsure ahead of Synners test

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks is unsure what his side should expect from Saturday’s home clash with bottom of the table Billingham Synthonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Synners have endured something of a nightmare start to the Northern League Division Two season after suffering seven defeats in their opening eight games of the campaign and have conceded 31 goals in the process. However, a weekend win at Tow Law Town has provided some uncertainty in Crooks’ mind as he urged his players to be at their best as they look to claim a win after a week containing hard earned draws against Seaham Red Star and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

He told The Gazette: “The feeling from Tuesday was that we were disappointed with the draw - and it’s a strange one because these are games where we would have got beat last season. You draw with Seaham Red Star, you draw with Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, and we had chances to win both games, so you’re disappointing.

“We are starting to get everybody back and there are decisions to make because the lads who have come in have been excellent. It’s onwards to Saturday but I don’t know how to feel about it. They are a different outfit now, they beat Tow Law at a hard place to go so they clearly have a lot of character so we have to be at our best.”

Boldon will be without forward Stephen Wilkinson after suffered a hamstring injury but joint-player manager David Palmer is back in contention once again.

Your next football read: Eddie Howe 'really pleased' as Newcastle United make fresh striker transfer move