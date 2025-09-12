Northern League: Malia wants Jarrow to build on Durham Challenge Cup heroics

Jarrow and Boldon CA are back in Northern League Division Two action this weekend.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has called on his players to build on their Durham Challenge Cup heroics against Hartlepool United as they look to kickstart a push up the Northern League Division Two table.

The Perth Green outfit appeared to be on their way to a surprisingly comfortable win as Noah Cunningham and Kieron Beattie both found the net in the opening five minutes to put Malia’s men firmly in control. However, a youthful Pools side hit back with a goal from Joe Aungiers before forcing the tie into a penalty shoot-out with an injury-time equaliser from former Middlesbrough and Harrogate Town winger Sam Folarin.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

It was Jarrow that held their nerve from the spot with a 3-1 win in the shoot-out that Malia now hopes will give his players confidence as they prepare to face Pools’ Northern League neighbours FC Hartlepool at Grayfields on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after the midweek win, Malia told The Gazette: “It was a big buzz tonight and we have to take that into a tough game at FC Hartlepool on Saturday. We know they are already flying this season but I'm confident we can go there and get a result if we play like we did tonight because every single one of the players were outstanding.”

One player that will not feature for Jarrow is Josh Willis as he serves the first game of a three-match ban for the red card he received in the 2-2 home draw with Durham United earlier this month.

Boldon ‘up against it’ ahead of Yarm trip

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Dan Crooks has admitted Boldon CA are ‘up against it’ as they head to Yarm and Eaglescliffe without a number of key players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries and unavailability have hit the Boldon squad ahead of their trip to Teesside in a situation that echos last season’s meeting between the two sides as Crooks and David Palmer’s side eked out a goalless draw at Bedford Terrace - and Crooks believes that should offer some hope for their latest trip down the A19.

He told The Gazette: “It’s a hard one because without being too negative, we have hit a time of having three or four players unavailable and three or four players out with injury. It’s going to be a tough one for us so if we can come back from something from the game it will really show the character within the squad. We went there last year and got a draw when they were in their pomp and we had a threadbare squad so we can do it.”

Crooks and Palmer opted to shuffle their squad for Tuesday night’s Durham Challenge Cup defeat against Farringdon Detached and they watched on as their side were sent out of the competition by the Wearside League outfit. Crooks stressed the game was important to rotate and stressed the importance of focusing on their promising start to the league campaign.

He said: “We haven’t had a chance to rest players this season because it’s been so busy so we used the game to rest some and give opportunities to players that haven’t had much game-time. It was a tough night and we knew we wouldn’t have won the cup but the priority has to be making sure we keep up our good league form.”

