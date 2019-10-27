Peter Kenyon's surprising Newcastle United takeover timetable revealed by report
Peter Kenyon wants to broker a takeover of Newcastle United “by the end of the year”, according to a report.
Kenyon, working with Florida-based GACP Sports, is trying to put together funding for a £300million deal.
A source told The Mirror: “They’re hoping it’ll happen. They’re doing due diligence.
“They want to get the takeover done before the January window, and then get some players in."
Owner Mike Ashley, however, remains sceptical about the likelihood of Kenyon raising enough money to buy the club.