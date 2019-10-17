Phil Parkinson opens up on Sunderland recruitment process, board discussions and expectations
New manager Phil Parkinson is relishing the chance to work at Sunderland but is well aware of the expectations on Wearside.
The Black Cats have slipped to ninth in League One, albeit with games in hand, yet Parkinson knows anything less than promotion would be seen as a major disappointment this season.
“I am ready and relishing the challenge at Sunderland. Everyone knows the expectations,” he said. “The aim is to get promoted. I wouldn’t come here if I didn’t believe we could achieve that.
“They were very unlucky last year, my job now is to find that extra 10-15 per cent.”
Parkinson has been out of work since resigning as Bolton manager in August due to financial difficulties at the club.
But after some time away from the dugout, the 51-year-old was quickly approached by the Sunderland hierarchy following the departure of Jack Ross last week.
“I’ve had six to seven weeks, that’s long enough,” added Parkinson. “Delighted that Bolton have been taken over by Football Ventures. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed a break but I feel I’m ready and am looking forward to this challenge.
When asked about his conversations with the Sunderland board, Parkinson added: “Jack left about ten days ago and I first spoke to the Sunderland board at the start of last weekend.
“Things happen quickly in football and the board had to make a quick decision with the games coming thick and fast.
“I’m delighted to be offered the job and now it’s up to me and all the staff to make the most of it.”