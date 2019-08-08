Premier League deadline day LIVE: Andy Carroll signs, Newcastle want England international, winger exits for Sheffield Wednesday, Magpies reject £35m Manchester United bid for star

Here we have it, deadline day. And it could be a big one for Newcastle United.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 16:54
Steve Bruce will look to be doing business on transfer deadline day.

Steve Bruce is keen on a number of signings with right-back Emil Krafth set to be the first through the door. Meanwhile a number of fringe players are due to leave before the 5pm deadline. Refresh or hit F5 for updates from Newcastle and around the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter