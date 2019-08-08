Premier League deadline day LIVE: Andy Carroll to sign before 5pm, Newcastle reject £35m Manchester United bid for star, interest in Magpies right-back, Swedish international signs
Here we have it, deadline day. And it could be a big one for Newcastle United.
By Joel Sked
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 13:58
Steve Bruce is keen on a number of signings with right-back Emil Krafth set to be the first through the door. Meanwhile a number of fringe players are due to leave before the 5pm deadline. Refresh or hit F5 for updates from Newcastle and around the Premier League.