Premier League rumours: Newcastle United boss wanted in China, Wolves close to deal, Manchester United want Sancho

Here's all the latest gossip from the Premier League...

Real Madrid are planning a £125million summer move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba. (Sun)

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez could be a summer target for Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande if their current manager Fabio Cannavaro leaves. (Mirror)

Wolves are close to signing loan striker Raul Jimenez, 27, in a club record £25m deal. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are already identifying summer targets and it looks like Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane are top of the list. (Independent)

Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona about the availability of Samuel Umtiti. (Gazetta dello Sport)

Juventus are considering whether to trigger a £25m buyout clause for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld before the end of the season. (Mirror)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti says the club will not be forced into signing Manchester United target Kalidou Kouliably. (Mail)