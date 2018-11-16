Premier League transfer rumours: Dwight Gayle’s Newcastle future in question, Arsenal and Tottenham pursuing Eric Bailly and AC Milan want Liverpool midfielder | 16 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Striker Dwight Gayle’s future at Newcastle could be in question after he admitted he is considering staying with loan club West Brom after impressing for the Baggies in the Championship this season. (Birmingham Live)

Transfer Rumours

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, who is said to be unsettled at Old Trafford. (Daily Record)

AC Milan want to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

United have shown interest in Athletico Madrid’s Diego Godin, having missed out on the Uruguayan in the summer. (Mirror)

Everton have opened talks with Manchester United over a deal for Marcos Rojo. (Metro)

Brighton’s Jurgen Locardia is apparently ready to leave the club because of a lack of game time. (Sun)

West Ham might have to pat £200,000 a week to keep Marko Arnautovic at the club. (Sun)