Premier League transfer rumours: Liverpool chasing Barcelona star, Manchester United prepared to sell two defenders and English star attracting interest from Juventus | 14 November

Here’s all the transfer rumours from the Premier League...

Liverpool are reportedly ready to break their club transfer record to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who only joined the Catalan side at the start of last season for a staggering £130million. (The Sun)

Rumour mill

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is willing to sell two centre-backs to force through other deals. Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo could be set for the exit, with Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar and Jerome Boateng lined up as replacements. (The Telegraph)

Ex-Manchester City player Jadon Sancho has had quite the impact since joining Borussia Dortmund and his start to life in the Bundesliga has apparently caught the eye of Juventus.

The Old Lady are also trying to bring Paul Pogba back to the club and are willing to offer Mehdi Benatia, Alex Sandro or Mario Mandzukic in a swap deal to secure the Frenchman’s services. (The Express)

Manchester United midfielders Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are both discussing new deals at the club. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are ready to make a bid of £35million for Cagliari's 21-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Sun)

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil turned down offers from Asia to sign a new deal at the Emirates in January. (Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in bringing Fenerbahce's Turkey international midfielder Ozan Tufan, 23, in on loan in January. (Aksam)