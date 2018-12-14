Premier League transfer rumours: Mike Ashley confident of Newcastle United deal, Manchester City want Leicester defender and Manchester United considering record breaking bid | 14 December

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley says he is confident that a new £300million deal to sell the club will be finalised in the new year. (Express)

Transfer rumours

And manager Rafael Benitez has been assured he will be given money for transfers in January regardless of whether the club will be sold. (Chronicle)

Manchester City are planning a bid for Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell in January with Benjamin Mendy still out injured. (Mirror)

Manchester United are considering a record-breaking bid for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Italian club asking for £100million for the centre-back. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are planning to steal Barcelona man Andre Gomes from under Everton’s nose by bidding for the 25-year-old midfielder. (Sun)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he will have to sign a new centre-back in January after the Gunners’ recent injury-hit spell. (Mail)

Real Madrid want to agree a £10million with Manchester City for Spanish youngster Brahim Diaz. (ESPN)

Wolves striker Raul Jiminez will decide whether to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season. (Express and Star)

Cardiff striker Ibrahim Meite, 22, is set to leave in January, with Watford and West Brom interested. (Mail)