Protest group moves away from 'divisive' boycotts at Newcastle United
A protest group wants Newcastle United fans to adopt its scarves – and “symbolically reject” Mike Ashley’s ownership.
Toon For Change have launched its “Era of Ambition” scarves campaign – after acknowledging that previous boycotts of St James’s Park had proved “divisive”.
The maroon and blue scarves are inspired by the club’s iconic 1995/96 away kit.
Spokesperson Joe Halliday said: “We know that match boycotts are divisive, and we have created the scarves to bring fans together, rather than drive us further apart.
“The objectives for the campaign are to pay homage to a time when ambition and hope were things associated with our club, but to also act as a symbolic rejection of Mike Ashley’s ownership. We want the scarves to become a protest tool. Imagine scenes like those at Shearer’s testimonial when tens of thousands of fans whirled scarves in the air.”
Toon For Change say they will not make any money from the £7.99 scarves.