Rafa Benitez emerges as contender for a BIG European club | Mike Ashley signs a non-disclosure agreement over takeover talks | Andrea Pirlo's surprising Premier League admission | Updates from Manchester City, Arsenal & Sheffield United

All the latest gossip from around the web - including news from Chelsea, Burnley and Manchester United

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding Sheikh Khaled's takeover of the North East club - however, the Bin Zayed Group have yet to launch a formal bid. (Chronicle)

Sheffield United are interested in signing 23-year-old Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are preparing a fresh bid of £106 million for Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 33, says Hazard would "give us a lot" if he moves to the Bernabeu this summer. (Star)

Burnley are planning to make a record £15 million bid to sign West Brom centre-half Craig Dawson. (Sun)

The Clarets have also been linked with a move for five other players: Everton's Jonjoe Kenny, Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson, Leeds star Harrison Reed, Newcastle's Jacob Murphy and Brighton's Dale Stephens. (Lancs Live)

Manchester United are favourites to sign 24-year-old Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be a free agent on 1 July. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United will allow 26-year-old Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan this summer - but only for a fee of about £80 million. (Times)

Manchester City have turned down Bayern Munich's offer of £70 million for 23-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Guardian)

City have made a bid of £53 million for Juventus' 25-year-old Portugal defender Joao Cancelo. (Tuttosport)

Juventus have offered Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri a £6.2 million-a-year contract. (Mirror)

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo says he rejected a move to Manchester City in 2011, while Chelsea decided against signing him in 2009 because of his age. (Mail)

Arsenal want Bournemouth's 25-year-old Scotland winger Ryan Fraser but their hopes of bringing in Crystal Palace's 26-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha have faded following their failure to qualify for the Champions League. (Mirror)

Arsenal are planning a summer rebuild, but the London club would need Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, defensive compatriot Shkodran Mustafi, 27, and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 30, to leave in order to fund it. (Star)

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says it is important that manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been in charge since October 2015, "stays for as long as he likes". (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City's France defender Eliaquim Mangala, 28, is set to return to Porto - five years after leaving to join City for £32 million. (O Jogo)

Real Madrid and Colombia forward James Rodriguez, is reluctant to move to the Premier League - Italian sides Juventus and Napoli are both set to battle it out for teh 27-year-old's signature. (Marca)

Newly promoted Aston Villa want 29-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter but face competition from Fulham and Stoke for the Republic of Ireland international. (Irish Independent)

Aston Villa want to sign 26-year-old defender Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal from Bournemouth after the Englishman impressed whilst on loan at Villa Park. (Sky Sports)

Brighton and Stoke are among several clubs interested in signing 22-year-old Portsmouth's defender Matt Clarke. (Sentinel)

Blackburn, Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in former England winger Stewart Downing after Middlesbrough said that the 34-yer-old will leave. (Gazette)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has emerged as a contender for the Roma job. (Gazzetta dello Sport)