Rafa Benitez reacts to Rangers' interest in Newcastle's Rolando Aarons with a message for Steven Gerrard

Rafa Benitez says Rolando Aarons would be an ideal loan signing.

The Newcastle United winger, not in Benitez's plans this season, will be allowed to leave before Friday's transfer deadline.

Aarons is not in United's squad for tomorrow night's Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Asked if Aarons would be involved, Benitez said: "No. He was training, but we had to decide. We had 19 in the squad, and we left him out because in the end, we said 'if he goes on loan ...'.

“I want to give a chance to some of the other players."

Aarons scored in last season's cup meeting between Newcastle and Forest at St James's Park.

Rolando Aarons

Newcastle have had enquiries about Aarons, whose career at St James's Park has been punctuated by a series of injuries.

However, the 22-year-old is fully fit and keen to be playing week in, week out.

“We have a couple of things, but because he's not playing, some teams are saying 'he's not playing, he cannot play'," said United manager Benitez. "Hopefully, they will realise, because he has all the potential. He has the pace, the ability.

“Anyone watching him, they can coach him and then he can improve."

Rangers, managed by Benitez's former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, have been linked with a move for Aarons, who is under contract at United until 2021.

Asked if a move to the Scottish Premiership club was a possibility, Benitez said: “Yes, I think so. I don't have any official approach, but it's one of the options they have been saying in the rumours."