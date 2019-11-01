Revealed: How much Mike Ashley spent on hospitality at Newcastle United – for his family
Mike Ashley’s family enjoyed corporate hospitality worth more than £100,000 at Newcastle United, accounts have revealed.
MASH Holdings, the company through which Ashley controls his business interests, has published its latest accounts.
While revenues rose to £3.51billion in the year up to April 2018, profits fell to £20.9million. The accounts also reveal that Ashley, United’s owner, spent £113,000 on “matchday hospitality” for his family.
However, Ashley, the subject of fan protests, has been an infrequent visitor to St James’s Park in recent years.
Ashley's parents attend games. Speaking in the summer about what he would do if he sold the club, Ashley said: “I'll keep a box, because my parents will demand it. Every time there's a story that I've sold, I get the phone call. ‘You haven't included our box in the sale?’ When you own a football club, the whole family are in.”