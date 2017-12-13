Revealed! How Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez's poor run compares to John Carver, Alan Pardew, Steve McClaren and Alan Shearer

Newcastle’s form going into tomorrow night’s game against Everton may be poor, but it’s been worse – significantly worse – in the recent past.

Six defeats, and single point, in seven games may be worrying – and a big let-down after a promising start to the season, - but how does it compare to the worst runs of form in the Magpies’ Premier League history?

The answer – thanks to John Carver – is not quite that badly after all.

From Ruud Gullit in 1999 to Steve McClaren in 2016, the Magpies have found themselves in this position a number times during their Premier League history.

But while Benitez risks eclipsing the worst sequences of results recorded by Alan Pardew and McClaren, Carver exceeds them all, having picked up just one point from 10 games in caretaker charge in 2015.

Overall, the Geordie gathered 13 points from a possible 57 in total during his temporary time in the hotseat.

Despite his shocking run, Carver somehow managed to keep the Magpies up following a memorable 2-0 win over West Ham on the final day of the season.

United endured similar spells before and after Carver, with both Pardew and McClaren only registering three points in a run of eight games at one stage.

And it is not just in the last few years that Newcastle’s wheels have so spectacularly come off.

Ruud Gullit resigned after four defeats in five games at the start of the 1999-2000 campaign which included the infamous 2-1 Alan Shearer-less defeat at home to Sunderland.

United went on to lose their next two matches – therefore matching Benitez’s current run of one point in seven - before winning 8-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in Sir Bobby Robson’s first game in charge.

Sir Bobby was to suffer a similar run the following year, however, when Newcastle picked up just two points from seven outings between February and April.

And even the legendary Kevin Keegan’s second return to Newcastle in 2008 didn’t initially go as planned, with the Magpies again managing just two points from seven games, before later picking up 15 points from a possible 21.

Following Keegan’s resignation in 2008, United had four managers over the 08/09 season, with both Joe Kinnear and Alan Shearer suffering nightmare runs of their own.

Kinnear failed to steady the ship following his shock arrival in September 2008, as Newcastle suffered six defeats in eight games.

Late that same season, Shearer was called upon to save United from the drop, but picked up four points from a possible 30 as the club suffered their first relegation of the Premier League era.

Yet defeat tomorrow night would see Benitez bearing down on the least-wanted entry on Carver’s CV.

