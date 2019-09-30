Sam Allardyce launches bizarre defence of Steve Bruce
Sam Allardyce says he “doesn't understand” why fans are already on Steve Bruce’s back at Newcastle United.
Bruce’s side was yesterday beaten 5-0 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, where they had Isaac Hayden sent off for a crude challenge.
The result has left the club 19th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.
Bruce, appointed as Rafa Benitez’s managerial successor in the summer, is intense pressure at St James’s Park.
“He’s only just arrived,” said former United manager Allardyce on Talksport. “I think the problem is not just the team’s performance, as they did go down to 10 men (because of) a tackle that would have been perfectly legal in our day.
“In the end, it’s how they capitulated. They should have put up a better defensive performance. The 10 men should have just sat in there and played the rest of the game out.
“Unfortunately for Steve, particularly … he’ll be sleeping very restlessly at the moment. And his lack of goals. (Ayoze) Perez and (Ayoze) Rondon were 50% of the goals last year. It’s going to be a tough one up to maybe Christmas.
“We’ve got to look at the situation and say he’s got more points than Rafa got last year at this moment in time.
“I still don’t know why Steve’s getting some stick. Rafa didn’t get any stick and Steve is. I just don’t understand it.”