Senior figure 'set to quit' Newcastle United
Neil Redfearn has “walked out” on Newcastle United, according to a report.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 5:00 am
The club’s Under-23 coach was not in the dugout for last night’s 3-2 Premier League 2 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.
And the Daily Mail claim that Redfearn is set to quit “amid a fallout with a member of his coaching staff”.
Redfearn joined the club on a permanent basis in June and briefly took charge of first-team duties with Ben Dawson following Rafa Benitez’s departure.
Newcastle declined to comment.