Sheffield United don't want striker | Newcastle United star wants to stay | Liverpool told to wait on Dutch target | Manchester United release 15 players | Sarri to leave Chelsea for Juventus | Arsenal release 6 | Spurs £50m bid for 'new Kante' - Premier League rumours

All the latest Premier League transfer gossip

Sheffield United won't return for striker Scott Hogan. The 27-year-old was on loan from fellow promoted side Aston Villa but he is not a priority for the Blades. (Bristol Live)

Sean Longstaff has sent a strong transfer message to Manchester United – by insisting he remains fully-committed to Newcastle United. The 21-year-old has been linked with a £25million to Manchester United this summer after an impressive breakthrough season at St James’s Park - which was cruelly ended by injury. (Shields Gazette)

Manchester United have released 15 players. Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, James Wilson, Regan Poole, Callum Whelan, Thomas Sang, Zak Dearnley, DJ Buffonge, Tyrell Warren, Matty Willock, Matthew Olosunde, Callum Gribbin, Millen Baars, Josh Bohui and James Thompson have all departed. Juan Mata has been offered a new deal. (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard could become Real Madrid's most expensive player. The Belgian has completed his move from Chelsea in a deal which could rise to £150million. (Various)

Maurizio Sarri is set to leave Chelsea. The Italian will return to his homeland to take over Juventus on a three-year deal after being given the okay by the Stamford Bridge side. (Guardian)

Ryan Sessegnon won't renew his contract with Fulham and has told the Craven Cottage side that he wants to join Spurs. PSG and Manchester United are keen on the player also. (Guardian)

Spurs could bid £50million for Lyon ace Tanguy Ndombele. The midfielder is hailed as the 'new N'Golo Kante' and has previously been on Manchester United's wishlist. (The Sun)

Arsenal have released six players - Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck, Cohen Bramall, Charlie Gilmour, Julio Plequezuelo and Stephan Lichtsteiner - while Aaron Ramsey has left to join Juventus on a free. (The Sun)

Dutch ace Matthijs de Ligt has admitted he hasn't made his mind up on his future. The Ajax defender is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester United. (Daily Mail)