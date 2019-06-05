Shola Ameobi 'set to return' to Newcastle United – after five years away

Shola Ameobi has been linked with the newly-created loan arranger role at St James’s Park.

The former Newcastle United striker is yet to formally retire, though he didn’t have a club last season following his release from League One club Notts County.

Speaking to the Gazette about his future in November, Ameobi said: “I’m absolutely content – it’s nice to be back home permanently.

“It was always hard for me being away from Newcastle, especially with my family and my children being here. I’m taking my time and not making any quick decisions about my future. I’m just enjoying being back home.”

Ameobi – who had 14 first-team seasons at Newcastle – has done some part-time coaching at the club’s Academy in recent seasons.

And the 37-year-old, according to nufc.com, is set to return to the club on a full-time basis tasked with finding the right loans for the club’s young players.

The club is looking to ensure that Academy players get the right loans at the right time in their careers.

Striker Elias Sorensen had a disastrous loan at League One club Blackpool last season, which was ended early by Newcastle.

“Going out on loan was supposed to lead to giving me a chance to getting into the first team when I came back,” said the 19-year-old. “But the loan wasn’t what I hoped it would be, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn is set to be appointed as Under-23 coach at the club.