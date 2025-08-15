South Shields boss eyeing away day improvement ahead of Leamington test

South Shields face their first away game of the season as they prepare to travel to Leamington on Saturday.

Ian Watson is determined to help South Shields overcome a major psychological barrier when they visit Leamington in their first away game of the National League North season.

Under former manager Elliott Dickman, the Mariners struggled to find form on the road throughout last season and lost 15 of their 23 away games during an underwhelming campaign. Away defeats to Macclesfield and Spennymoor Town also put paid to any thoughts of cup runs in the FA Cup and FA Trophy during the first half of the season.

However, with a new look Mariners squad getting their first season under Watson underway with a narrow home win against Marine, there is a confidence around the squad and the former Gateshead and Carlisle United assistant manager is determined to ensure his players ‘attack’ their fixtures on the road in the right way.

He told The Gazette: “I think when I spoke to the boys about last year they said they felt it a bit when they went away from home and it became a bit physiological. It becomes a psychological thing when you’re going away, you’re not picking up wins and it feels a bit ‘here we go again’.

“But we have to help the boys as best we can, that’s our job as coaches, and we have to put them in a frame of mind where we go and attack the game, make sure we look like us, do what we are good at and what we are asking them to do because if we do really focus on us, other sides will find us very difficult to play against. We will respect the opposition as we always do - but we will show that desire to be better away from home because it’s really important we overcome a bit of a psychological test on Saturday.”

Different

Watson could hand debuts to new signings Cedwyn Scott and Rhys Walsh at Leamington as he looks to build on a solid opening day win against Marine. The Mariners boss believes the hard-earned victory told him more about the squad he inherited than any of the friendly fixtures he witnessed in preparation for his first season in charge at the 1st Cloud Arena.

He said: “You learn in terms of more psychologically in competitive games because pre-season is really everyone fighting for shirts but there are no three points at the end of those games. Players are calm, relaxed and there is not as much noise around them. In league games, that noise is there, there is pressure so it’s how do you play when there is a little bit of pressure and fear and how do you overcome that?

“Marine looked different, so why did it look different? Were they good enough to carry out the instructions? Yes, they were. Could they be better? Yes, they can. But we learnt a lot of how they were psychologically during the win and that’s really an ongoing process.”

