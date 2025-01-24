Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields face a tough test against a National League North title contender on Saturday afternoon.

Elliott Dickman has challenged South Shields to ‘lay down a marker’ when the visit ambitious Scunthorpe United on Saturday afternoon.

The Iron have made several eye-catching signings in recent years as they look to end their two-year stay in the National League North this season. With the likes of former Newcastle United winger Callum Roberts, ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Luke Williams and experienced striker Mark Beck in their ranks, Andy Butler’s side are sure to provide a stern examination of the Mariners own promotion credentials.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The hosts remain firmly in the battle for the National League North title - but Saturday’s games if of equal importance to Dickman and his players as they look to continue putting pressure on the sides above them in the play-off race. Ahead of the trip to Scunthorpe, the Mariners boss has called on his squad to ‘embrace the challenge’ that lies in wait when they walk out at the Attis Arena.

He told The Gazette: “They are a huge club and we have to go down there as prepared as we can be as prepared as we always are. To pit your wits against a club like Scunthorpe United is a really big challenge but it’s the sort of challenge we all relish. We have to embrace the challenge and enjoy it because these are the sort of games that give us a chance to lay down a marker and show we can go and put a performance and get a result at places like this.

“They have some really good players, they have one of the biggest budgets in the league - but we have a strong squad ourselves and we believe in the lads. We are focused on going down there to put on a positive performance and get a positive result to help our own cause.”

Dickman has several big calls to make ahead of the game after he confirmed he has a fully fit and available squad.