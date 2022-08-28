South Shields face crunch derby clash with Morpeth Town on Monday after battling to their first away win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields face a crunch derby clash with Morpeth Town on Monday after battling to their first away win of the season on Saturday. Picture Kev Wilson.

Michael Woods struck his fourth goal in five games 10 minutes before half-time to earn the Mariners a 1-0 victory at Nantwich Town.

The win kept Shields level on points with Morpeth heading into Monday’s meeting at 1st Cloud Arena, with only goal difference separating the North East rivals.

Kevin Phillips’ side deserved maximum points at Swansway Stadium, but they were made to work for it by their dogged hosts.

Despite the visitors quickly gaining control of possession, it was Nantwich who carved out the first half-chance, with Joel Grant’s teasing low cross diverted towards goal by Dillon Morse and saved by Myles Boney.

Boney also did well to make a close-range stop from Grant after a slick Dabbers move before Sean Cooke fired narrowly wide from the edge of the box for the home team.

Shields, who went into the game on the back of three consecutive draws, established the advantage they would not relinquish on 35 minutes.

Lewis Alessandra pulled into the left channel of the area and delivered a cross which was headed by Dylan Mottley-Henry and parried by home goalkeeper Louis Gray to the feet of Woods, who prodded home to continue his fine scoring streak.

Nantwich responded well and fired Shields a warning with a strike from 20 yards by Joe Robbins which cleared the crossbar.

The first half stretched into seven minutes of stoppage time – primarily due to injuries sustained by Shields pair Gary Liddle and Mottley-Henry, the latter of which needed to be replaced – and in the closing stages of them, the Mariners felt they should have had a penalty.

Alessandra again peeled away down the left of the box and this time he appeared to be tripped, but Shields’ appeals were waved away.

The away side started the second half brightly and after a crisp passing move, substitute Mackenzie Heaney hit a low effort from the right which troubled Gray, who held it at the second attempt.

Chances were difficult to come by at both ends, although Cooke was a threat for Nantwich and had a sight of goal with 17 minutes remaining, but his strike was blocked.

There was also a strike from the right of the area by Casper Hughes which drifted wide, but the Mariners marshalled their hosts well and saw the game out to seal a welcome three points.

They head into Monday’s derby with confidence, and hoping a bumper crowd will be in attendance to cheer them on.

Kick-off at 1st Cloud Arena is at 3pm and admission prices – which can be paid by cash or card at the turnstiles – are £12 for adults, £9 for over-65s, students and disabled supporters, and £3 for under-16s. The turnstiles open at 12.30pm and entertainment is being provided in the new bar before and after the game.

South Shields: Boney, Doherty, Adams (c), Liddle, Morse, Newton, Mottley-Henry (Heaney 43), Woods (Briggs 64), Alessandra (Hodgson 90+3), Smith, Gomes. Subs not used: McGowan, Bodenham.

Goal: Woods (35).