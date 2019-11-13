South Shields launch £1million share bid as part of fan ownership plans

South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson.

The Northern Premier League side have today launched the scheme as part of their next development stage as they continue their quest to become a Football League club.

They have linked up with investment platform Seedrs to invite fans and businesses to register their interest in buying shares in the club

Chairman Geoff Thompson said: “It’s been such a remarkable journey over the last four-and-a-half years and we fully believe we are just getting started.

Artist impressions of planned community hub and multi-use sports centre. Images provided with permission from South Shields Football Club

“Everyone at Mariners Park is highly motivated to deliver a Football League club for the people of South Tyneside. We understand it may take some time to achieve this, but that’s why this project is so important.

“Receiving investment from our fans will help us greatly in our mission to become a sustainable, thriving club on a rise up the football pyramid. I have long believed that there

should be an element of fan ownership at the club and I feel this is the right time to begin that process.

“South Shields had a Football League club between 1919 and 1930, with large crowds regularly flocking to games against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

“I firmly believe we can drive this club to the Football League too with the help of our supporters and new shareholders. There’s an exciting future ahead if we do this together.”

The club has ambitious plans to develop their Mariners Park home, and are seeking planning permission to build a 902-seat stand on the Shaftesbury Avenue side of the ground, as well as a new multi-use sports hall and community hub. Part of the funds raised via the release of shares will go to paying for the ground developments.

Shields have enjoyed a rapid rise since Thompson took over during the summer of 2015, with three consecutive promotions and lifting the FA Vase at Wembley in 2017.