South Shields prepare to face familiar foes Warrington Town on Saturday

Warrington Town are the visitors to 1st Cloud Arena, with both teams aiming to put a 3-0 defeat in the FA Cup behind them as they return to league action.

The pair have had some titanic clashes in the past, most notably in the 2018-19 play-off final which Warrington won 2-1 before being denied promotion by a defeat in the super play-off final.

They also met in the early stages of last season’s FA Cup, with the Mariners prevailing with a penalty shootout victory at Cantilever Park as they began a run which took them all the way to the first round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields face Warrington Town on Saturday

After Shields were beaten by Marske United and Warrington lost to Marine last Saturday, both teams have their sights firmly fixed on the league as they look to strengthen their promotion hopes this weekend.

Shields lead the division by two points heading into the game, with the Yellows six points back in seventh.

Mariners manager Graham Fenton said: “This is a great test for us to have straight after Marske as we know they will provide a similar threat.

“They’ll be smarting from their own exit from the FA Cup and looking to put things right, just as we are.

“Both teams know what to expect as we’ve played each other on numerous occasions over the last few years and it has always been a tight game.

“I’m sure this one will be no different, but we’re back at home on a fantastic surface and will be looking to play entertaining and incisive football to reward the fans for their support.”

Callum Stead could make his debut for Shields after joining from Hitchin Town on Monday.

There could also be a home bow for Dan Martin, who made his first appearance since signing on a month-long loan from Accrington Stanley in the Marske tie.

In a further significant boost for Shields, Fenton is expecting to have key duo Blair Adams and Nathan Lowe back available.

Adams missed last Saturday’s match with a groin complaint while Lowe has been out since late-August with a hamstring injury.

Long-term absentees Jordan Hunter and Joao Gomes continue to miss out, although Gomes is set to step up his rehabilitation from knee surgery in the coming days.

Kick-off at 1st Cloud Arena is at 3pm and admission prices are £10 for adults, £8 for students, over-65s and disabled supporters, and £3 for under-16s.

Tickets can be bought in advance from Shields’ website but cash turnstiles will also be in operation on the day of the game.

This is the first of three games in a week at 1st Cloud Arena, with Shields set to face Lancaster City in the league on Tuesday before their Under-18s come up against Stockton Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup next Friday.