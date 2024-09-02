South Shields preparing for tough week ahead of Buxton clash
South Shields manager Elliott Dickman is ready to ‘take stock’ of his squad as they prepare for another busy week.
The Mariners claimed an impressive 2-1 win at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday afternoon after goals from former Newcastle United youngster Kyle Crossley and Paul Blackett gave them a third victory of the campaign. That was enough to take Dickman’s side to within a point of the National League North play-off places as they prepare for two challenging games within the space of five days.
Former Northern Premier League title rivals Buxton are the visitors to the 1st Cloud Arena on Tuesday night before Dickman’s side travel to Chester on Saturday afternoon. The Mariners boss gave a realistic assessment of his squad as they look to claim a fourth win in their last five games against the Bucks.
Speaking after Saturday’s win at Scarborough, Dickman told The Echo: “We just have to take stock of where we are at as a squad ahead of Buxton. We seem to be carrying some little knocks and bumps and bruises. So it’s probably a case of getting the players through this. That’s why Will Jenkins was on the bench today but he got some game-time and that was a positive so hopefully he will be fit for Tuesday. It’s a busy week ahead of us and we will get through it. We know they are two difficult games and hopefully we can build on our recent form.”
Meanwhile, South Shields have discovered their FA Cup second qualifying round opponents as they enter this season’s competition for the first time. The Mariners will visit Northern Premier League Premier Division title contenders Macclesfield on Saturday week as they prepare to face a side managed by former Leicester City and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage. South Tyneside neighbours Hebburn Town have also been handed a challenging away day after their reward for Saturday’s win at Workington was a visit to Chester. Those ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 14th September. Winners receive £3,375 in prize money with losing clubs getting £1,125.
