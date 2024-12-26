South Shields striker backed to continue stunning form in front of goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The South Shields manager has paid tribute to his top goalscorer as he prepares to meet his former club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman has backed in-form striker Paul Blackett to continue firing as he prepares to take on former club Spennymoor Town on Boxing Day.

The Mariners frontman has been in blistering form in front of goal in recent weeks and took his tally to 11 goals in nine games with a well-taken brace in Saturday’s hard-earned home win against Marine as he continues to prove just why the club were so keen to bring him to the 1st Cloud Arena after a one-season stay with their Boxing Day opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Blackett celebrates on of his two goals in South Shields' home win against Marine (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The former Gateshead frontman enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful first season with the Mariners as he scored 30 goals in all competitions was named both Mariners player of the year and the Vanarama National League North player of the year, as well as landing the award for the division’s top goalscorer. With several clubs believed to be showing an interest in tempting South Shields into a sale, the Mariners moved to secure Blackett’s future when he put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal during the summer.

Speaking after Saturday’s home win against Marine, Dickman described his top goalscorer as ‘an all-round top man’ and reaffirmed his belief that Blackett can continue to find the net on a regular basis as his side aim to reach the National League North play-offs this season.

“He’s a joy to coach,” explained Dickman. “It’s a privilege to work with Paul and he’s been absolutely fantastic for us, and he’ll continue to be fantastic for us. He’s an all-round top man, a top guy off the pitch. He’s very humble and very hard working. He scores goals, but his all-round game has certainly developed and he leads by example. I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s such a big player for us. We know that any opportunity he gets in and around the box he can do great things. He seems to link up well with some of the other players in the team and we just want to continue trying to develop those relationships and hopefully he’ll continue to score goals.”