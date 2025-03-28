Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields travel to National League North rivals Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

Elliott Dickman has warned South Shields against allowing their season to fizzle out as they look to return to winning ways at Rushall Olympic on Saturday afternoon.

The Mariners are currently sat in fifteenth place in the National League North table after losing their last three games against Kidderminster Harriers, Oxford City and Leamington. The trio of losses came as a blow after Dickman’s men showed signs of promise by claiming maximum points from an away day double header against Farsley Celtic and Peterborough Sports as thoughts of an unlikely push towards the play-offs were momentarily raised.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, those thoughts have been dashed by their recent downturn in form and it now seems there is little to play for between now and the end of a challenging season at the 1st Cloud Arena. Dickman hit back at such a suggestion and stressed his players must continue working hard to enjoy a positive end to the campaign.

He told The Gazette: “We have to finish the season as strongly as we can and that’s been the message for the last few weeks. We have to get back to enjoying our football, playing with a smile on our face and getting some results. We see the work-rate from the players on a daily basis in everything we do and we need to put that into practice when we cross the white line. We’ve perhaps let ourselves down in recent weeks but we don’t want the season to fade away and we have to do all we can to make sure we keep going until the very end.”

Saturday’s meeting with the Pics will conjure up far happier memories for Dickman and his squad after they romped to a 7-0 win in the reverse fixture in December. A Paul Blackett hat-trick, a Tom Allan brace and a goal apiece from Martin Smith and Iestyn Hughes all helped the Mariners ease to a big win on a home soil against a Rushall side reduced to ten men when captain Nathan Cameron saw red in the opening quarter of an hour.

With the return fixture now just hours away, Dickman has warned his squad Saturday’s hosts will been keen to avenge their heavy defeat and will take encouragement from the Mariners recent run of defeats.

“They will certainly be up for the game on Saturday and they’ll want to put right what went wrong at our place. They will look at our results and they’ll see we haven’t been in great form ourselves so they might think this is an opportunity for them. We have to be professional, we have to make the game difficult for them and get back to winning ways by playing our game.”

Dickman confirmed he will be without Tom Allan and Dillon Morse for the game and described Dan Ward as ‘touch and go’ to be available for the game. Defender Tom Broadbent will also miss out as he continues to serve a suspension for the red card he received in the defeat against Oxford City.

