All of the latest Premier League news

Star open to Newcastle United move, striker urged to reject St James’ Park: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League news on Thursday, November 14:

By Rhys Thomas
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:30 am

All of the latest news from the Premier League.

1. Rose will run down contract

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose says he will run down every day of the remaining 18 months of his contract. Spurs have reportedly confirmed that they will not offer Rose a new deal. (Various)

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Pep open to Bayern return

Pep Guardiola is reportedly open to a return to Bayern Munich as his family ‘don’t like Manchester’ (Daily Mirror)

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Man U have Depay-back clause

Manchester United reportedly have a buyback clause for Spurs target Memphis Depay (Daily Mail)

Photo: JEFF PACHOUD

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Arsenal keen on Juve defender

Arsenal are monitoring £34m Juventus defender Merih Demiral as the Turkey international is out of favour with Maurizio Sarri. (Calciomercato)

Photo: ALAIN JOCARD

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3