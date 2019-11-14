Star open to Newcastle United move, striker urged to reject St James’ Park: Premier League rumours

All of the latest news from the Premier League.
1. Rose will run down contract
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose says he will run down every day of the remaining 18 months of his contract. Spurs have reportedly confirmed that they will not offer Rose a new deal. (Various)
Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Pep open to Bayern return
Pep Guardiola is reportedly open to a return to Bayern Munich as his family ‘don’t like Manchester’ (Daily Mirror)
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Man U have Depay-back clause
Manchester United reportedly have a buyback clause for Spurs target Memphis Depay (Daily Mail)
Photo: JEFF PACHOUD
4. Arsenal keen on Juve defender
Arsenal are monitoring £34m Juventus defender Merih Demiral as the Turkey international is out of favour with Maurizio Sarri. (Calciomercato)
Photo: ALAIN JOCARD
