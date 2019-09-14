Steve Bruce considers tactical switch for Fabian Schar
Steve Bruce would consider switching Fabian Schar into midfield.
The defender – who scored in Newcastle United’s last game against Watford – played as a midfielder for Switzerland during the international break.
Schar hit the headlines for a stunning goal against the Republic of Ireland, and his performance in midfield gave head coach Bruce, without the injured Sean Longstaff for this afternoon’s game against Liverpool, “food for thought”.
“I think if you wanted to play him in the middle of a three as a defensive one, that could work,” said Bruce. “Whether he could get up and down the pitch in a two? I'm not so sure but he's a fabulous footballer.
“He played in the middle of a back three for Switzerland, and that gave me food for thought. He's never quite done that here. Brilliant goal, and he's a natural finisher. When you see him in training, he wants to finish. He enjoys scoring goals.”