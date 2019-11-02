Steve Bruce drops hint on team change at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce says Matty Longstaff can go it alone at the London Stadium.
The 19-year-old midfielder has started Newcastle United’s last three games alongside his elder brother Sean.
However, Sean will miss this afternoon’s fixture against West Ham United through suspension after being sent off last weekend. Isaac Hayden, himself back from a three-game ban, is ready to come into the starting XI.
“I've got a decision to make, because Sean’s not available,” said head coach Bruce. “Isaac’s obviously back, and has trained very well like he always does and he comes into the reckoning.
“But Matty certainly doesn't need Sean there for him. No, no. He can stand up on his own two feet – that’s never come into the equation. Just because his brother has been sent off, (that) doesn’t affect him. I will pick a side which will hopefully win the match.”