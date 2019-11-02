Matty Longstaff celebrates his first goal with Andy Carroll.

The 19-year-old midfielder has started Newcastle United’s last three games alongside his elder brother Sean.

However, Sean will miss this afternoon’s fixture against West Ham United through suspension after being sent off last weekend. Isaac Hayden, himself back from a three-game ban, is ready to come into the starting XI.

“I've got a decision to make, because Sean’s not available,” said head coach Bruce. “Isaac’s obviously back, and has trained very well like he always does and he comes into the reckoning.

