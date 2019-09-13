Steve Bruce gives contract update at Newcastle United
Lee Charnley is hopeful of securing a clutch of Newcastle United players on new contracts.
Steve Bruce said he wanted to reward Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and Martin Dubravka with new deals along with captain Jamaal Lascelles, who is already under contract until 2024.
Speaking last month, United’s head coach said: “He (Hayden) has indicated he's willing to sit down and talk to us. Him and Matt Ritchie and the goalkeeper and the captain, there's probably four or five we want to talk to."
Hayden – who asked to leave Newcastle last year for family reasons – hinted at a change in his situation while in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy this summer.
Sean Longstaff, Hayden’s midfield colleague, is also due a new contract after establishing himself as a first-team player last season. Longstaff’s younger brother Matty – who made his senior debut in last month’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City – could also be rewarded with an improved deal.
Charnley, United’s managing director, is handling negotiations.
“Lee's talking to them,” said Bruce, whose side take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
“Thankfully, in that respect now, I've got a CEO (chief executive officer) who's in hand with it, but we're quietly confident that we're edging closer, but, as usual with all these things now, they take forever.
“Back in the day, you got a pay rise done and dusted in half an hour. Now, it doesn't seem to be that way, but we're quietly confident that we'll tie the ones down that we're in talks with.”