Steve Bruce gives contract update at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce hopes Newcastle United will sign up the Longstaff brothers – after securing Martin Dubravka on a new deal.
Dubravka yesterday signed a new six-year deal at St James’s Park.
“We have been speaking with Lee (Charnley, United’s managing director) for the last few weeks on the squad,” said head coach Bruce. “I know Lee’s in discussions with two or three others. Martin has a had a wonderful few months since I have been at the club, and, in that respect, I’m delighted.”
Talks are ongoing with Sean and Matty Longstaff over new deals following their respective first-team breakthroughs.
“The two of them. Lee is in discussions,” said Bruce, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. “They have the same agent. These things don’t take one day. I’m confident we’ll get there, and we’ll do our best to tie them up as soon as we can.”