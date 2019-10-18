Steve Bruce gives update on Newcastle United striker
Andy Carroll is edging closer to his first Newcastle United start.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 4:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 4:00 pm
The striker – who had ankle surgery late last season – has made two substitute appearances for the club since his deadline day return.
And head coach Steve Bruce said: “Andy’s doing great, touch wood.
“He’s had no real reaction to playing 10 minutes, and then half an hour.
“He’s trained all week again. The more we can keep training, the more the ankle stays OK, then great. So far, so good.”