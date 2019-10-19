Steve Bruce hands 19-year-old a start against Chelsea
Matty Longstaff will line up alongside his elder brother Sean at Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle United take on Chelsea this afternoon (3pm kick-off) looking for a third Premier League win of the season.
And head coach Steve Bruce, without the suspended Isaac Hayden, has named an unchanged side. Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle are again among the substitutes.
“Away from home, we’ve been a bit up and down,” said Bruce. “If we’re going to do anything, we need to put in another big performance. We’ve seen we’re capable, but the level of consistency, especially away from home, needs to be better. We know we’re capable – we’re going to try to execute it again.”
Newcastle – who beat Manchester United 1-0 before the international break thanks to a goal from 19-year-old Longstaff on his debut – started the day in 16th place.
Longstaff, set to be rewarded with a new contract at St James’s Park, keeps his place alongside 21-year-old Sean.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is wary of Bruce’s team – and the “threats” those pose.
“Newcastle come here on the back of a good win,” said Lampard. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Steve Bruce, as a man and manager, and you can expect them to be very determined. They have threats as well.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Dummett, Shelvey, Atsu, Carroll, Gayle.