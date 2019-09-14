Steve Bruce hands Newcastle United chance to 19-year-old
Jonjo Shevey has been recalled to Newcastle United’s starting XI – and Matty Longstaff has been named on the bench.
Shelvey replaced the injured Sean Longstaff in Steve Bruce’s midfield for this afternoon’s game against Liverpool (12.30pm kick-off). Longstaff’s younger brother Matty, 19, is among the substitutes at Anfield.
Newcastle are looking for their first league win at the stadium since 1994, when goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole gave the club a 2-0 victory.
“A record is always there to be broken,” said head coach Steve Bruce. “They haven’t lost at home for two and a half years, and are the European champions. They’re as good as you get. We hope to catch them on an off day.”
LIVERPOOL: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Origi, Salah.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Willems; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Atsu; Joelinton. Subs: Clark, Darlow, Manquillo, Muto, Ki, Fernandez, Longstaff.