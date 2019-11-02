The club, under the ownership of Mike Ashley, has always looked to sign younger players with a re-sale value, though there have been notable exceptions.

This season Bruce has been left with a front line lacking in Premier League experience following the summer departures of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are new to English football – and they’re taking time to adapt.

That has left Bruce’s side woefully short of goals – Newcastle are the league’s second-lowest scorers – and he will meet managing director Lee Charnley and head of recruitment Steve Nickson next week to discuss the club’s January transfer window strategy.

Asked if the club will continue to look to the continent for recruits, head coach Bruce said: “I've only just arrived at the club, and my things is, wherever they are, whoever they are, if they are going to improve us, that's the key to us.

“There's nothing wrong with an established Premier League player. If there is somebody like that, who can come and do a job, then let's have the conversation on each and every individual.

“I think it's fair to say we won't spend £40m on a 29-year-old or a 30-year-old, but, then again, who would? It doesn't make sense.”

Steve Bruce.

Rafa Benitez was able to bring in older players inclyding Federico Fernandez and Ki Sung-yueng.

On the need for experience, Bruce said: “We’ve signed older players in the past. How old’s (Fabian) Schar? Or Fernandez? Or (Yoshinori) Muto?

“There are a few where the club have brought more proven players in. Ki is another one. He was a free transfer, but he was in his 30s.

“Look, if there’s a player out there who I think can improve us, and he’s 28, then I’ll knock on the door and I’ll make my case. If we can get him, brilliant. Sometimes, you have to go and get one or two players like that.

Federico Fernandez.