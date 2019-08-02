Steve Bruce looking to sign up key players at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce wants to tie down a clutch of senior Newcastle United players to longer contracts.
Bruce has held “positive” talks with midfielder Isaac Hayden – who asked to leave St James’s Park last summer – over his future since taking charge last month.
United’s new head coach hopes to keep Hayden – who played for him at Hull City earlier in his career – at the club.
And Bruce also wants to address the contracts of the core of senior players that served Rafa Benitez, his predecessor, so well.
Like Hayden, Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey are out of contract in the summer of 2021. KI Sung-yueng and Federico Fernandez are among those players in the final year of their United contracts.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Hayden – who had been keen to leave the club for family reasons – spoke to the Gazette about his future while in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy last month.
“The thing is with me is that I’ve made it clear a lot over the last year, but I respect the fans and the football club, and I’m not going to talk about it anymore now,” said Hayden, signed from Arsenal three years ago.
“I’m fully committed to the football club as I’ve proven over the last six months. My commitment has never been faulted. Whatever happens, happens. I’m here, I’m playing pre-season games.”
Newcastle complete their pre-season campaign with a home friendly against Saint-Etienne tomorrow.