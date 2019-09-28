Steve Bruce makes decision on Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron will NOT be taken out of Newcastle United’s starting XI.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 15:49 pm
Miguel Almiron.

Almiron is still looking for his first goal for the Premier League club – almost nine months after moving to St James’s Park.

There were suggestions that Almiron would be taken out of the firing line against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tomorrow.

However, head coach Steve Bruce will keep faith with the 25-year-old.

“I haven’t thought about him coming out the team, because I think he’s a very, very good player,” said Bruce. “I’ve got to stick with him, because, hopefully, he will get a goal and that will turn things around a bit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“He takes the ball away from home as well. His willingness is remarkable. He’s just got to be a bit more selfish himself, and hopefully score a goal. Once he gets one, it will change for him.”