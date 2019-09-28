Steve Bruce makes decision on Miguel Almiron
Miguel Almiron will NOT be taken out of Newcastle United’s starting XI.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 15:49 pm
Almiron is still looking for his first goal for the Premier League club – almost nine months after moving to St James’s Park.
There were suggestions that Almiron would be taken out of the firing line against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tomorrow.
However, head coach Steve Bruce will keep faith with the 25-year-old.
“I haven’t thought about him coming out the team, because I think he’s a very, very good player,” said Bruce. “I’ve got to stick with him, because, hopefully, he will get a goal and that will turn things around a bit.
“He takes the ball away from home as well. His willingness is remarkable. He’s just got to be a bit more selfish himself, and hopefully score a goal. Once he gets one, it will change for him.”