Newcastle United take on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at St James’s Park (3pm kick-off) looking to climb away from the Premier League’s relegation zone. Bruce, without Fabian Schar (knee), has recalled defender Federico Fernanez to his starting XI. Striker Andy Carroll is also missing with a groin injury.

“They’re a very good side,” said head coach Bruce. “If they are a bit fatigued then hopefully we take advantage. They were excellent, as good a Championship team as I have seen. They had four or five players who shouldn’t have been playing in the Championship a couple of years ago.”