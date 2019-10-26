Steve Bruce names player who's 'bouncing' around training ground at Newcastle United

Matty Longstaff.

The teenage midfielder will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park tomorrow alongside his elder brother Sean, who broke into the first-team squad last season.

Longstaff – who scored Newcastle’s winner against Manchester United on his last home appearance – has impressed Bruce over the last 180 minutes.

Asked if the 19-year-old would play against Wolves, Bruce said: “Well, it's his third game, but it's not midweek. Look, the one thing we are going to have to do is manage him. He couldn't have asked for a more difficult couple of games, let's be fair, against Manchester United and Chelsea.

“But he's bounced around the training ground all week, so we'll see.”

Longstaff – who is out of contract in the summer – is in talks over a new deal at the club. Speaking earlier this month, Longstaff said: “Obviously, I want to stay at Newcastle. But the biggest thing for me is just to carry on playing well, and that will take care of itself.”

Newcastle are also keen to secure Sean, 21, on a new long-term contract that reflects his status as a first-team player after securing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a new deal.

Bruce, for his part, doesn’t believe contract talks will be a distraction to either sibling. United’s head coach said: “No, I don't think so.”